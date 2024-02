City of Derry chalked up a fine 41-12 win over Ballymoney as they advanced to the semi-finals of the Ulster Junior Cup.

Elsewhere, Omagh were beaten 17-10 by Bruff in the AIL Division 2c.

Donegal Town had a 37-19 victory over Ballymoney in Provincial North.

In the Ulster Junior Shield, Omagh seconds lost 61-5 against Limavady.