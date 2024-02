Former Finn Harps star Mark Coyle will captain Shelbourne in the Premier Division this coming season.

The talented midfielder is really looking forward to the new campaign, and the prospect of playing European football as well.

Speaking to Oisin Langan at the media event to mark the start of the new season, he outlined his thoughts on what lies ahead, and also on how he had adapted to life, living in the capital.

Damien Duff