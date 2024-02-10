State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton taking place today

The State Funeral for former Taoiseach, John Bruton gets underway in Dunboyne at 11 o’clock this morning.

Mr Bruton has been described as ‘a visionary politician and statesman, who prepared the way for peace’.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are among the many dignitaries attending the church service this morning – and 180 members of the Defence Forces are also be taking part in the proceedings. Mr Varadkar will deliver a graveside oration.

Speaking earlier, on his way to Dunboyne – former Cabinet colleague, Ivan Yates remembered John Bruton, for his ‘decency and humanity’………….