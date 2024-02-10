Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton taking place today

The State Funeral for former Taoiseach, John Bruton gets underway in Dunboyne at 11 o’clock this morning.

Mr Bruton has been described as ‘a visionary politician and statesman, who prepared the way for peace’.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are among the many dignitaries attending the church service this morning – and 180 members of the Defence Forces are also be taking part in the proceedings. Mr Varadkar will deliver a graveside oration.

Speaking earlier, on his way to Dunboyne – former Cabinet colleague, Ivan Yates remembered John Bruton, for his ‘decency and humanity’………….

Cllr Rena Donaghey
Donaghey says gaps between Long Term Leasing and Rental Allowance schemes must be bridged

10 February 2024
Uisce Eireann
Uisce Eireann dealing with water outages in Manorcunningham, Newtowncunningham and Donegal Town

10 February 2024
John Bruton
State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton taking place today

10 February 2024
dungannon-court-house-4
Man charged with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

10 February 2024
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

