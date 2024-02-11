Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Development plan updated to include active travel link from Donegal Town to Killybegs

A special Donegal County Council meeting to discuss the draft County Development Plan reconvenes tomorrow in Lifford.

At the initial meeting last Monday, Cllr Niamh Kennedy highlighted the absence of a link between Donegal Town and Killybegs in the plan’s active travel section.

Members agreed to include it after it was pointed out the plan has provision for a link from the Twin Towns to Donegal Town and from Killybegs to Glkencolmcille.

Cllr Kennedy says it would have made no sense to leave a gap in the middle…………

