Free Home Energy Clinic in Letterkenny this week

A free Home Energy Clinic is to take place in Letterkenny this week.

It is part of a national effort to make knowledge about energy consumption more accessible.

The Central Library in Letterkenny will host the event this Thursday from 5.30pm – 7.30pm.

It will offer advice on energy awareness and efficiency on a community and household level.

The initiative is led by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, the Local Government Management Agency and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland in conjunction with 19 other locations across Ireland.

The event is open to everyone to learn simple and effective practices to make daily life more energy-aware and efficient.

As well as this, there will be the opportunity to learn more about grants that are available to retrofit homes.

To book please contact Central Library, via the phone or by emailing central@donegallibrary.ie

More information:

Local Energy Empowerment: Home Energy Clinics Launching Now – A new world of home comfort and savings with SEAI grants.

Kevin McCaul, Executive Librarian, commented, "Central Library are delighted to be hosting this energy clinic. It offers everyone a fantastic opportunity to increase their knowledge of energy use and will also help to raise awareness of the steps that we can take to lower our carbon footprint".

What’s Happening:

This February, 20 local libraries across Ireland will transform into hubs of energy knowledge. These Energy Clinics, run by SEAI’s County Mentor team, will dive into the ins and outs of our energy use, energy savings and practical tips for making our home and community more energy efficient.

Why You Should Get Involved:

For Everyone: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, these clinics are for everyone in the community.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, these clinics are for everyone in the community. Local and Accessible: No need for a long drive – these clinics will be right in your local library, making energy expertise accessible to all.

No need for a long drive – these clinics will be right in your local library, making energy expertise accessible to all. Practical Know-How: Learn simple and effective practices to make your daily life more energy-aware and efficient.

Learn simple and effective practices to make your daily life more energy-aware and efficient. Support Tailored for You: Discover available grants and support to meet your unique energy needs.

Why It Matters:

These Energy Clinics follow in the footsteps of the “Reduce Your Use and Stay Warm and Well” campaign, initiated in April 2022. We’re building on that momentum to empower you with the tools to cut energy costs and contribute to Ireland’s sustainable energy journey.

What to Expect:

Led by SEAI’s Sustainable Energy Communities (SEC) Programme, these workshops will cover topics like reading electric meters, understanding energy bills, energy-saving tips and effective energy management.

Expect interactive sessions where your questions take centre stage. Come with your questions, curiosity and a desire to make a positive impact in your community and in your home.

Let’s make energy empowerment a community affair!

How Can You Join In:

To book please contact Central Library, Letterkenny on 074 91 24950 or by emailing central@donegallibrary.ie