Cockhill Celtic booked their place in the FAI Junior Cup quarter finals after a 4-0 victory over Maree/Oranmore in the Charlie O’Donnell Sportsgrounds.

Two goals from Luke Rudden and one each from Peter Doherty and Jack Mullan sealed victory for Gavin Cullen’s men

Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen told Chris Ashmore it was an “excellent” display…