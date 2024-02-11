Mixed views on immigration in Irish Times / Ipsos poll

Most people say immigration has been a positive for Ireland.

An Irish Times / Ipsos poll this weekend shows a minority of 35 per cent believe it has been a negative.

However, the poll also shows 59 per cent of people want a more closed immigration policy while 19 per cent are happy with the current approach.

69 per cent said they would have some concerns over accommodating asylum seekers in their local area, while 28 per cent said they would have no concerns.

Irish Times Political Editor, Pat Leahy says many had worries about services and housing……………..