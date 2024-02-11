Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Moya Brennan named as Donegal Person of the Year

Gweedore born singer and musician Moya Brennan has been named Donegal Person of the Year 2023, with her nomination to be officially confirmed at a function in Dublin in April.

Moya was lead singer with Clannad for many years, the band’s farewell tour ended in Seattle last October.

Her nomination was announced in Creeslough last night ; the people of Creeslough had been awarded the accolade for 2022 in recognition of the community response to the tragic explosion of October that year, in which 10 people died.

