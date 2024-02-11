Tyrone Hurlers claim victory over Roscommon

Tyrone picked up their first win in this seasons National Hurling League Division 2b thanks to a nine point win over Roscommon.
It finished 0-20 to 0-11 in favour of the Red Hands.
At half time, Tyrone held a 0-12 to 0-06 lead.
