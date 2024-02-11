Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone Hurlers claim victory over Roscommon

Tyrone picked up their first win in this seasons National Hurling League Division 2b thanks to a nine point win over Roscommon.

It finished 0-20 to 0-11 in favour of the Red Hands.

At half time, Tyrone held a 0-12 to 0-06 lead.

Top Stories

OBS Holding Graphic for awards
Top Stories

Watch Live: Highland Radio’s Hospitality Awards

11 February 2024
ipsos
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mixed views on immigration in Irish Times / Ipsos poll

11 February 2024
classroom
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children with support needs are being failed by the education system – Inclusion Ireland

11 February 2024
danske bank
News, Top Stories

Danske Bank say Derry branch closure will not involve redundancies

11 February 2024
