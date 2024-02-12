Calls for High Scenic Areas legislation in Donegal to be reviewed

Today’s meeting of Donegal County Council which is ongoing to discuss the new County Development Plan has heard calls for a review of legislation governing the designation of ‘High Scenic Areas’.

Concerns have been raised that people in Donegal are struggling to secure planning permission on family land as a result of the current policy.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has acknowledged that parts of Donegal warrant the designation of a high scenic area.

However, he says a common sense approach is needed to meet local needs: