Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Calls for High Scenic Areas legislation in Donegal to be reviewed

Today’s meeting of Donegal County Council which is ongoing to discuss the new County Development Plan has heard calls for a review of legislation governing the designation of ‘High Scenic Areas’.

Concerns have been raised that people in Donegal are struggling to secure planning permission on family land as a result of the current policy.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has acknowledged that parts of Donegal warrant the designation of a high scenic area.

However, he says a common sense approach is needed to meet local needs:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback, Audio

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday February 12th

12 February 2024
Ambulance1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of people who died while waiting on ambulance up 70%

12 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following crash outside Strabane

12 February 2024
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for High Scenic Areas legislation in Donegal to be reviewed

12 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback, Audio

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday February 12th

12 February 2024
Ambulance1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of people who died while waiting on ambulance up 70%

12 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following crash outside Strabane

12 February 2024
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for High Scenic Areas legislation in Donegal to be reviewed

12 February 2024
stormont
News, Top Stories

Stormont leaders asked to give commitment that Assembly won’t collapse again

12 February 2024
Sinnfeindonegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein confirm they will run three candidates in Donegal in next general election

12 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube