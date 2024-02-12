Concerns raised over missing bollard on busy bridge Glaisechú

Concerns have been raised after a protective bollard that was in place on a bridge in Glaisechú was knocked down by a vehicle over last week.

A local councillor says the bollard was put in place following a collision last year which seen the barrier there taken away.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig added that the local community have been left angry that no temporary measures were put in place on the busy road since the bollard was knocked down.

He says this a symptom of a wider issue with small bridges in West Donegal: