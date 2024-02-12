Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Concerns raised over missing bollard on busy bridge Glaisechú

Concerns have been raised after a protective bollard that was in place on a bridge in Glaisechú was knocked down by a vehicle over last week.

A local councillor says the bollard was put in place following a collision last year which seen the barrier there taken away.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig added that the local community have been left angry that no temporary measures were put in place on the busy road since the bollard was knocked down.

He says this a symptom of a wider issue with small bridges in West Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 February 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Woman who stole vapes from shop in Derry claimed to have a gun

12 February 2024
dog highland radio
News, Audio, Top Stories

One dog fine issued in Donegal last year

12 February 2024
WhatsApp Image 2024-02-12 at 08.41.31
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over missing bollard on busy bridge Glaisechú

12 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 February 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Woman who stole vapes from shop in Derry claimed to have a gun

12 February 2024
dog highland radio
News, Audio, Top Stories

One dog fine issued in Donegal last year

12 February 2024
WhatsApp Image 2024-02-12 at 08.41.31
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over missing bollard on busy bridge Glaisechú

12 February 2024
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

Water outage notices issued this morning in Donegal

12 February 2024
bus
News, Top Stories

Those medically unfit to drive to qualify for free travel

12 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube