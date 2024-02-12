Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCC’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme now open for applications

Donegal County Council’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

Concerns have been raised over the replacement of historic thatch by some homeowners with slate.

Grants of between €500 and €3,000 are available for small-scale thatch repairs under the grant scheme.

Over 100 thatch repair projects have been supported by the initiative in Donegal to date.

A recent National Thatch Audit estimates that there are over 300 known thatched buildings in the County.

Preliminary results from an updated audit of the condition of known thatch buildings on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage show that 27% of thatch properties in the Inishowen Municipal District have been lost in the past 15 years and a further 10% are in a poor or very poor conditions.

A particular cause of concern highlighted is the replacement of historic thatch by some homeowners with slate when only repairs are required to save and conserve the historic thatch.

Homeowners are reminded that permission is required from the Council to replace an historic thatched roof as it constitutes a material alteration to the structure.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday, March 8th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dolphin
News, Top Stories

Dolphins rescued from Mountcharles beach

12 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Road closed between Strabane and Sion Mills after crash

12 February 2024
Photo 3 (Rope Thatching at Straboy, Glencolmcille, County Donegal) JG
News, Top Stories

DCC’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme now open for applications

12 February 2024
galliagh
News, Top Stories

Police attacked in Derry on Friday

12 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Dolphin
News, Top Stories

Dolphins rescued from Mountcharles beach

12 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Road closed between Strabane and Sion Mills after crash

12 February 2024
Photo 3 (Rope Thatching at Straboy, Glencolmcille, County Donegal) JG
News, Top Stories

DCC’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme now open for applications

12 February 2024
galliagh
News, Top Stories

Police attacked in Derry on Friday

12 February 2024
Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

South Donegal Road closed due to lorry blocking it

12 February 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Over £700,000 lost to romance scams in NI in last 10 months

12 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube