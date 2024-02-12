DCC’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme now open for applications

Donegal County Council’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

Concerns have been raised over the replacement of historic thatch by some homeowners with slate.

Grants of between €500 and €3,000 are available for small-scale thatch repairs under the grant scheme.

Over 100 thatch repair projects have been supported by the initiative in Donegal to date.

A recent National Thatch Audit estimates that there are over 300 known thatched buildings in the County.

Preliminary results from an updated audit of the condition of known thatch buildings on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage show that 27% of thatch properties in the Inishowen Municipal District have been lost in the past 15 years and a further 10% are in a poor or very poor conditions.

A particular cause of concern highlighted is the replacement of historic thatch by some homeowners with slate when only repairs are required to save and conserve the historic thatch.

Homeowners are reminded that permission is required from the Council to replace an historic thatched roof as it constitutes a material alteration to the structure.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday, March 8th.