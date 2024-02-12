Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man to appear in court in connection with Creggan weekend collision

A 22 year old man in Derry has been charged with offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault on police, resisting police, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The charges follow a single-vehicle collision in Creggan, at the junction of Southway and Rathlin Drive, on Saturday evening last around 6pm.

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bus
News, Top Stories

Those medically unfit to drive to qualify for free travel

12 February 2024
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man to appear in court in connection with Creggan weekend collision

12 February 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

€750,000 being spent to bring construction workers back to Ireland

12 February 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Calls for pay increases in the private sector

12 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

bus
News, Top Stories

Those medically unfit to drive to qualify for free travel

12 February 2024
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man to appear in court in connection with Creggan weekend collision

12 February 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

€750,000 being spent to bring construction workers back to Ireland

12 February 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Calls for pay increases in the private sector

12 February 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Census delay means some data in upcoming Economic and Community plan will be out of date

12 February 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLA urges Varadkar to specify commitment to A5

12 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube