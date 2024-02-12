Man to appear in court in connection with Creggan weekend collision

A 22 year old man in Derry has been charged with offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault on police, resisting police, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The charges follow a single-vehicle collision in Creggan, at the junction of Southway and Rathlin Drive, on Saturday evening last around 6pm.

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.