Number of people who died while waiting on ambulance up 70%

The number of people who had died by the time an ambulance got to their home has increased by 70% in the last eight years, according to the HSE.

For 1,108 callouts last year attended by the National Ambulance Service, the person was deceased by the time of arrival.

This is up 451 on the 2016 figure, which was 657.

However, HSE figures also show that the number of ambulances that waited more than an hour to hand over patients at hospitals has reduced in the last year.

Aontu party leader Peadar Tobin, feels ambulances are still being delayed for too long at A&E departments:

