One dog fine issued in Donegal last year

One dog fine was issued in Donegal last year.

It’s claimed a lack of dog wardens is to blame for the high number of dog attacks which go unpunished.

It’s estimated there is roughly one dog warden for every 3000 dogs in Ireland.

1,500 dog attacks have been reported to Gardaí in the last two years.

Four counties have not issued any fines in the last year, while three, including Donegal, handed out only one, according to the Irish Independent.

Chairperson of the IFA Joe Sweeney says that while laws have been put in place as early as two months ago, there isn’t enough man power to see them actioned:

