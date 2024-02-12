Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Open nights start tonight across Donegal Fire Stations

As part of an ongoing recruitment drive for the Donegal Fire Service, a series of information events commences this evening.

The employment of additional resources is part of an agreement reached last year with the WRC.

Every station in the county will host an information event in turn this week between 7-9pm – beginning this evening in Letterkenny.

Conor McGuigan is Chairperson of the Donegal Fire Association, he says it’s an opportunity for those interested to see hear first hand what life is like as a firefighter:

Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

South Donegal Road closed due to lorry blocking it

12 February 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Over £700,000 lost to romance scams in NI in last 10 months

12 February 2024
donegal fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Open nights start tonight across Donegal Fire Stations

12 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 February 2024
Advertisement

