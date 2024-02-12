Open nights start tonight across Donegal Fire Stations

As part of an ongoing recruitment drive for the Donegal Fire Service, a series of information events commences this evening.

The employment of additional resources is part of an agreement reached last year with the WRC.

Every station in the county will host an information event in turn this week between 7-9pm – beginning this evening in Letterkenny.

Conor McGuigan is Chairperson of the Donegal Fire Association, he says it’s an opportunity for those interested to see hear first hand what life is like as a firefighter: