Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

After a look at what’s in the papers, we speak to Moya Brennan, who was named as the 2023 Donegal Person of the Year in Creeslough at the weekend. We discuss the difficulty people with convictions have in getting employment with the Irish Penal Reform Trust, and we speak to Declan Meehan about a meeting in Milford tonight to discuss a €200,000 donation to the local community centre:

We speak to Aine Reilly, the LGFA Volunteer of the Year, Louise speaks about the prospect of railway in Donegal, TicToc sensation Garron Noone discusses his upcoming show in Ballybofey, and Joe Sweeney of the IFA discusses the fact that only one fine has been issued by Dog Wardens in Donegal:

We preview the DL Debate with Brendan Devenney, Aontu leader Peadar Toibin discusses issues with the ambulance service, and the Irish Secondary School Union’s Donegal representatives Cassie Lambe and Rowan Buchanan join us in studio for the Monday Focus discussion: