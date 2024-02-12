Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police attacked in Derry on Friday

It’s emerged police in Derry came under attack while carrying out a search operation on Friday night.

Officers were attacked by around 15 young people who had gathered in the Galliagh area and started throwing stones.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty says no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, one officer was punched while responding to a concern for safety, while another officer was left badly shaken after responding with colleagues to a driving-related incident.

Police in Derry City & Strabane responded to a total of 232 calls over the weekend.

