Finn Valley AC’s Roisin Flanagan set a new national record for the 2-mile event, running a time of nine minutes 36.70 seconds at the prestigious Millrose Games in New York.

At the same event, clubmate Mark English finished third in the men’s 800m.

Rhasidat Adeleke was also in record breaking form in the US. The Tallaght native smashed her own 300-metre indoor time, recording a time of 36.42 seconds.