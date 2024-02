Sinn Fein’s confirmed the party will run three candidates in Donegal in the next general election.

A recent ‘Behaviour and Attitudes’ survey for the Irish Times showed support for the party has slipped by six points, to 28%, since last September.

Sinn Fein has previously said they’d run more candidates in the next election than they did in 2020.

Four years ago Sinn Fein’s two candidates were elected in Co Donegal, and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says they will run three next time: