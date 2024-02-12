Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Special meeting on County Development Plan to reconvene in Lifford

A special Donegal County Council meeting to discuss the draft County Development Plan reconvenes this morning in Lifford, with members considering the Chief Executive’s Report and the submission from the Office of the Planning Regulator which seeks a number of changes to the original draft.

At the first meeting last week, only a third of the OPR’s recommendations had been covered.

One of the sticking points remains the N56, with members arguing that a blanket ban on new developments opening out on to the road is draconian, and is hampering the ability of people to stay in their own communities.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley says road safety must be to the forefront of the council’s thoughts, but members believe that there are areas where development should be allowed…………..

