Water outage notices issued this morning in Donegal

There have been a number of water outage notices issued for Donegal this morning.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Liscooley, Liscooley Villas, Carrick and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are scheduled to take place from 10am until 1:30pm today.

Similarly, repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon and surrounding areas.

These works are scheduled to take place until 2pm this afternoon.

Repairs to a burst water main may also cause supply disruptions to Glenlee, Fintra Road, Killybegs and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 7pm this evening.

Finally, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Kill, Dunfanaghy and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 1pm until 2pm on 12 February.

It is recommended that an allowance of 2-3 hours is made after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

 

