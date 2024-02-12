Woman who stole vapes from shop in Derry claimed to have a gun



A woman has been arrested by police in Derry investigating a robbery at a shop in Earhart Park, Shantallow at the weekend.

At around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon, it’s reported a woman threatened female staff members, asking them for money and claiming to have a gun.

Failing to gain access to the till, the woman took a number of vapes and attempted to make off.

However, members of the public intervened and tried to restrain her.

It’s believed she then assaulted them.

Police responded and located a 32-year-old woman, matching the description of the suspect.

She was arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery, criminal damage and common assault.

She remains in custody at this time.

Officers also recovered the items that were reported stolen which were fit for resale.

Detective Sergeant Chambers from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division says the act was brazen and commended the two young staff members who dealt with the ordeal.

PSNI are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch.