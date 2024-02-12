Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Woman who stole vapes from shop in Derry claimed to have a gun


A woman has been arrested by police in Derry investigating a robbery at a shop in Earhart Park, Shantallow at the weekend.

At around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon, it’s reported a woman threatened female staff members, asking them for money and claiming to have a gun.

Failing to gain access to the till, the woman took a number of vapes and attempted to make off.

However, members of the public intervened and tried to restrain her.

It’s believed she then assaulted them.

Police responded and located a 32-year-old woman, matching the description of the suspect.

She was arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery, criminal damage and common assault.

She remains in custody at this time.

Officers also recovered the items that were reported stolen which were fit for resale.

Detective Sergeant Chambers from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division says the act was brazen and commended the two young staff members who dealt with the ordeal.

PSNI are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

South Donegal Road closed due to lorry blocking it

12 February 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Over £700,000 lost to romance scams in NI in last 10 months

12 February 2024
donegal fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Open nights start tonight across Donegal Fire Stations

12 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

South Donegal Road closed due to lorry blocking it

12 February 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Over £700,000 lost to romance scams in NI in last 10 months

12 February 2024
donegal fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Open nights start tonight across Donegal Fire Stations

12 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 February 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Woman who stole vapes from shop in Derry claimed to have a gun

12 February 2024
dog highland radio
News, Audio, Top Stories

One dog fine issued in Donegal last year

12 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube