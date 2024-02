13 pregnant ewes have been stolen in Co Derry.

Between 10am on Wednesday morning last and 10:30am on Thursday, the Suffolk/Texel-cross ewes with red markings were taken from a field at the junction of Kilcreen road and Altinure Road in Claudy.

Police believe a trailer may have been used to transport the animals.

Investigations are ongoing to establish if the theft is linked to the theft of 50 lambs in the area earlier this year.