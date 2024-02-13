Child benefit expanded to assist secondary school children

The Social Protection Minister says expanding child benefit payments to all families with teenagers until they turn 19 is fair.

Cabinet approved the measure for families to continue receiving the payment for a child aged 18, as long as they’re still in full time second-level education.

Families of 18 year olds with disabilities will also be included – with 60,000 families to benefit from May 1st.

It was put to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys that the proposal won’t help child poverty, and she said making it available to all families is the fairest way: