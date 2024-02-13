Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Adult Education Tutors joining national protest

Donegal Adult Education Tutors are joining a national protest tomorrow to demand parity with post-primary colleagues.

A protest is taking place tomorrow outside Leinster House at 1pm calling for Adult Education Tutors to be given a contract that reflects their professionalism and dedication.

After an agreement reached between Adult Education Tutors and Government last year to offer a public service contract, discussions are ongoing between the union and Department officials.

429 tutors have signed a letter sent to Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris raising their concerns.

An AETO spokesperson says they are sending a strong message to Minister Harris that they’re no longer willing to accept what they say is the shoddy and disrespectful treatment they’ve endured for so long.

The group is demanding the same terms and conditions as full-time colleagues in the Further Education and Training sector.

