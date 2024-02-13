Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal hairdresser says rising costs is affecting mental health of those in sector

A Donegal hairdresser has warned that mental health is a serious emerging issue among those in the industry who are struggling to make ends meet.

A recent survey carried out by the Irish Hairdressers Federation has found that there are grave concerns among members over the rise in labour costs, the extension of the debt warehousing scheme and the increased VAT rate of 13.5%.

Rossa Danagher, owner of Rossano’s Hair Design in Ballyshannon and Sligo says there are many who cannot continue to sustain the cost of running a business:

