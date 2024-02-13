Glamping site development policy too restrictive – Inishowen Councillor

Policy governing the development of glamping sites in Donegal is too restrictive.

That’s according to one Inishowen Councillor who raised the issue during discussions on the new Donegal County Development Plan.

Councillor Martin McDermott says if the Council is serious about boosting tourism, more glamping sites need to be granted planning permission in areas of huge potential such as Malin Head and Greencastle.

He says a new approach on the matter is needed to ensure the county moves with the times: