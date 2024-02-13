Hoax bomb threat to Omagh police station

PSNI received a report that a suspicious object had been left at Omagh Police station this afternoon.
Officers then carried out searches, however nothing untoward was found.
In a statement police say they have declared it as a hoax call.
