New Children’s Hospital now to cost €2.2 billion

The Taoiseach insists the final cost for the National Children’s Hospital will be €2.2 billion.
Ministers heard today the cost of the new facility has increased by €500 million.
The Department of Health says in 2017 the estimate for the hospital was €980 million.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil the Government will not be providing any more additional funding:
The Minister for Public Expenditure admits there have been “significant issues” surrounding the hospital.
But Paschal Donohoe believes it’ll be worth it once it opens its doors: