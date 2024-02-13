Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Children’s Hospital now to cost €2.2 billion

The Taoiseach insists the final cost for the National Children’s Hospital will be €2.2 billion.

Ministers heard today the cost of the new facility has increased by €500 million.

The Department of Health says in 2017 the estimate for the hospital was €980 million.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil the Government will not be providing any more additional funding:

The Minister for Public Expenditure admits there have been “significant issues” surrounding the hospital.

But Paschal Donohoe believes it’ll be worth it once it opens its doors:

