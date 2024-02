A new plan to improve childcare services could save parents €4,500 a year.

The proposal from Chartered Accountants Ireland includes ‘concrete steps’ to make childcare work better for service providers and parents.

CAI estimates a mother-of-two on an average annual wage of €45,000 is paying €24,000 per year on childcare, and is left with just €235 per week after paying taxes and fees.

President of Chartered Accountants Ireland Sinead Donovan say everyone is losing out with the way things are now: