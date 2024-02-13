Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect – Nature Hero Awards & Biodiversity 13/02/2024

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Highland Radio spoke to Biodiversity in Schools Director Mark Nolan:

Did you know?

There is a rich biodiversity in Donegal – Glenveagh National Park is a great family day out with free activities you can print off at home to bring with you > https://www.nationalparks.ie/glenveagh/learn/

Getting children (and big kids too!) out in nature has positive effects for your physical and mental health. It also encourages a children to care for their local environment from a young age.

Biodiversity in Schools has a variety of resources available for free download in classrooms > https://www.biodiversityinschools.com/printables.html

Schools can also become sponsored under their Bosca Dúlra programme, as well as enter their Nature Hero Awards.

St. Eunan’s, Raphoe is currently the only school in Donegal that has a Nature Hero Status

Why it’s important!

Biodiversity is what keeps us and other species alive – here is the top 10 species at risk of going extinct in Ireland > https://biodiversityireland.ie/top10/10-species-at-risk-of-losing/

Flora is also at risk and these are needed for our pollinators – https://www.botanicgardens.ie/science-and-learning/threatened-plants-in-ireland/

Learn more:

Biodiversity in Donegal > https://www.donegalcoco.ie/media/donegalcountyc/heritage/pdfs/BiodiversitySpeciesListforCountyDonegalMay2009.pdf

Glenveagh National Park > https://www.nationalparks.ie/glenveagh/nature-conservation/ 

Nature North West > https://naturenorthwest.ie/

Biodiversity Ireland > https://biodiversityireland.ie/

