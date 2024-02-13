Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planned water outage on Thursday to see progression of €31 million works

Works are to progress on the €31 million Uisce Eireann project for the Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme.

Therefore there will be a planned outage this Thursday from 6pm until midnight to facilitate a water main diversion to allow for new sewer construction on Cockhill Road.

The works aim to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure and make significant improvements to water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn by eliminating stormwater overflows, safeguarding the environment and supporting social and economic development.

The outage will impact customers in Cockhill Road, Tullyarvan, Ballymacarry, Ardaravan, Cleenagh, Upper and Lower Ballymagan, Clonblosk and surrounding areas.

Direct notifications have been arranged in advance.

Most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

Uisce Éireann is advising customers to familiarise themselves with their storage capacity.

