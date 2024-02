A woman is due in court in Derry later today following a shop robbery on Sunday.

The 32 year old entered the shop in the Earhart Park area of Derry claiming to be in possession of a gun before stealing a number of items and assaulting members of the public who tried to restrain her.

She’s been charged with common assault, criminal damage, possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and robbery.