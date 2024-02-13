Youths throwing eggs at houses in Carndonagh told to ‘catch themselves on’

A group of young people who have been targeting homes in the Carndonagh area late at night have been told to ‘catch themselves on’.

Three male teenagers have been caught on CCTV throwing eggs at the windows of a property in Tul Na Rí in the early hours of Friday morning while a group of youths were also witnessed throwing eggs at the window of a house in Drimdoo.

While on the same date, a resident at Donagh Park upon wakening and discovering youths close to their car found food stuff dumped on their door step.

Garda Niall Maguire says such incidents can be very frightening for elderly residents particularly: