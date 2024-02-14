£1m fund secures Derry to London flights

Over £1 million has been announced to protect the continuation of flights from the City of Derry Airport to London.

The Heathrow route operated by Loganair is jointly funded by the Department for Transport and the Department for the Economy.

The funding will come into effect on April 1st and go towards the provision of 20 return flights per week for the next year.

The North’s Economy Minister, Conor Murphy says he looks forward to working with the airport and the Infrastructure Minister to develop City of Derry Airport as part of building the North West economy.

Mr Murphy was in Derry today to meet business and education leaders to discuss his plans for building the North-West economy.

Following a meeting with the Derry Chamber of Commerce, the Minister said: “Regional balance will be a key element of my economic strategy. Derry has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and huge ambitions for the future. The North West has huge growth potential and I intend to see that potential realised.”

The Minister then visited Ulster University’s Magee Campus to meet with the Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew. The Minister said: “The commitment to expand university provision in Derry to 10,000 students must be delivered. My Department will work in partnership with UU and other stakeholders to reach the 10,000 figure and in the coming weeks I will be announcing my plans to take this important work forward.”

Later in the afternoon the Minister visited the Museum of Free Derry. Speaking afterwards Minister Murphy said: “The Museum of Free Derry is a key visitor attraction in Derry and an economic driver for this area and for the city. It tells the story of 1968-72 in Derry in a way that provides a space to explore our past and look to the future.

“Growth in our regional tourism sector provides much needed jobs, which is why I’m pleased that the much-anticipated DNA Museum in Ebrington Square has now received Letters of Offer from all funding partners. Once completed it will be another major tourist attraction for visitors to this great city.”