There were 657 new cars registered in Donegal last month according to figures released by the CSO, a 26% increase on January 2023.

The most popular car brand in the county last month was Kia, with 94 registered.

There were 93 Toyotas, 52 Volkswagens, 51 Hyundais and 46 Fords.

Nationally, new car registrations are up 24%.