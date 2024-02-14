Bundoran RNLI assist in rescue of pair trapped on cliff in Sligo

Bundoran RNLI were involved in the rescue of two people who became trapped at the bottom of a cliff in Sligo this afternoon.

The inshore lifeboat was requested to launch shortly after 2:40pm after being alerted by the Coast Guard that two people were trapped at rocks at Mermaids Cove.

Upon arriving at the scene, the crew established that the safest way to extract one those trapped who had a suspected wrist injury was with assistance from the Rescue 118 helicopter.

The casualty was winched and airlifted from the scene.

The second person managed to make it back to the top of the cliff with the assistance of a lifeboat crew member.