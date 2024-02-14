Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 182 – Highland Radio Hospitality Awards, and Dearbhla Kelly, Enterprise Engagement Officer

In this episode, Chris Ashmore talks with Sean Quinn, Head of Sales at Highland Radio, about the recent, hugely successful, Highland Radio Hospitality Awards night that was held in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

He also has an in-depth interview with Dearbhla Kelly, Enterprise Engagement Officer with the Donegal Education and Training Board.

She outlines the large range of courses that are on offer, and explains how companies and individuals can benefit. Donegal ETB works closely with local firms and is to the forefront in development courses and programmes that meet the needs of local businesses and individuals in an ever-changing world.

Listen here:

 

 

