Calls for better drainage at Lurgybrack after aquaplaning near miss



Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told there could have been a tragedy on the N13 close to the school at Lurgybrack after a car aquaplaned on surface water.

Cllr Donal Coyle told a meeting this week that on heavy rain, water flows down the hill from the vicinity of the towards the junction at Drumany , and he wants Transport Infrastructure Ireland to install a pipe in the area.

He says the council has had to go out and deploy sandbags to divert the water, but a more long term solution is needed.

Cllr Coyle says the recent incident on the road is a clear indication of the urgency of the situation: