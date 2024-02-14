DCSDC agree 6.5% rates hike

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to increase rates by 6.5%.

A Special Meeting of the Council agreed its budget for 2025/2025.

Included in that is the rates hike which will see rates bills increase on average £35.92 per year.

Today’s meeting heard that a number of challenges remain for Council including high inflation rates, staff pay and cost of living pressures, global volatility, construction inflation, and risks to Central Government grants due to current NI Executive budgetary pressures.