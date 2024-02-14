Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCSDC agree 6.5% rates hike

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to increase rates by 6.5%.

A Special Meeting of the Council agreed its budget for 2025/2025.

Included in that is the rates hike which will see rates bills increase on average £35.92 per year.

Today’s meeting heard that a number of challenges remain for Council including high inflation rates, staff pay and cost of living pressures, global volatility, construction inflation, and risks to Central Government grants due to current NI Executive budgetary pressures.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cllr Tom Conaghan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Conaghan announces he will not be seeking re-election in June

14 February 2024
derry city council
News, Top Stories

DCSDC agree 6.5% rates hike

14 February 2024
Maud
News, Top Stories

Dog seriously injured after being hit by scrambler in Derry

14 February 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach confirms Government’s financial commitment to A5

14 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Cllr Tom Conaghan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Conaghan announces he will not be seeking re-election in June

14 February 2024
derry city council
News, Top Stories

DCSDC agree 6.5% rates hike

14 February 2024
Maud
News, Top Stories

Dog seriously injured after being hit by scrambler in Derry

14 February 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach confirms Government’s financial commitment to A5

14 February 2024
IMG20240214134656
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Pro Life hold protest outside LUH over reports hospital is to begin carrying out abortions

14 February 2024
Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd with Steve Frazer, Managing Director, City of Derry Airport, at the announcement of funding to protect the continuation of flights from the airport to London Heathrow. Credit Lorcan Doherty
News, Top Stories

£1m fund secures Derry to London flights

14 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube