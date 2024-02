Police in Derry have launched an investigation as a dog was seriously injured after being struck by a scrambler yesterday.

A man was walking in Creggan Country Park with his pet Poodle, Maud at around 3pm when a blue scrambler, travelling at speed hit the dog.

The driver continued on before stopping and then making off towards Forest Park.

Police are keen to speak with those who came to the assistance of the man and his dog or who captured footage of the scrambler.