Government urged to do more for small businesses

Government is being lobbied to do more to support small, micro and medium sized businesses.

The Rural Independents Group have been debating a motion in the Dail today, highlighting how many businesses across the country are grappling with the increased VAT rate and rise in minimum wage.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin relayed to Minister Dara Calleary how seven hospitality businesses in her constituency have been forced to shut their doors since the VAT rate returned to 13.5%.

She says while Government initiatives are to be welcomed, businesses must be supported in the implementation of them:

cso irish
News, Top Stories

657 new cars registered in Donegal in January

14 February 2024
HEALTH Alcohol 074058
News, Top Stories

Derry City & Strabane recorded second highest level of alcohol-specific deaths in 2022

14 February 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

House prices rise 5% year on year in Derry and Strabane

14 February 2024
