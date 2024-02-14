House prices rise 5% year on year in Derry and Strabane



The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has today released the House Price Index report for Quarter 4 of last year.

The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is over £177,000 and ranges from just under £158,200 in Omagh and Fermanagh to over £204,800 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The standardised price of a home in the Derry City and Strabane district is over £159,400, down 2.4% on the last quarter.

However it the figure sees an increase of almost 5% on the same time period of the previous year.