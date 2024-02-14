Letterkenny councillors seek meeting with gardai as Mayor expresses concern about anti-social behaviour

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District are to seek a meeting with community gardai in the area to discuss anti-social behaviour.

The issue was raised this week by Mayor Cllr Kevin Bradley, who asked that the Council provide more security in parks and walkways in and around Letterkenny. He told members in his view, underage drinking is a massive problem.

Officials said any incidents are reported to garda, and pointed out that in the parks, CCTV cameras are in place and any issues that arise are reported to the Gardai.

Cllr Bradley said all that is welcome, but he believes a more proactive approach is needed at every level…..