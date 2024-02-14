Mother charged with murder of six year old son in Waterford



The mother of six-year-old Matthew Healy has appeared in court charged with his murder.

37-year-old Ruth Purcell Healy of Bishopsfield, Williamstown, Waterford city was brought before a special sitting of Waterford District Court last night.

She was charged with the murder of Matthew Healy on the 8th or 9th of February at Rathmoylan, Co Waterford.

Detective Sergeant David Shore told the court that Purcell Healy said “No thank you” when asked if she wanted to make a reply to the charge.

Bail cannot be applied for on a murder charge at District Court level- Judge Kevin Staunton remanded the accused in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before the court again next Tuesday via video link.

Matthew Healy died at University Hospital Waterford after he was discovered unresponsive in a car last Friday.

His Requiem mass takes place at midday today in Watergrasshill in County Cork.