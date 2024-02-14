Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Love was in the air on today’s show with a big mix of topics – first up we had Chris in for the business news then we hear of a funding scheme available for various groups to promote the EU. Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher also gave the reasons behind her decision to not seek reelection:

Mark joins Greg to discuss the state of a ‘new’ road in Trentagh, John gives details of a complex Facebook scam and Kevin and Danny have two very different Valentine’s tales:

Sarah from Adaptafashion talks to Greg about her business, Kieran tells how he had thousands of euro of damage inflicted on his van by a dear, a former ATU student president discusses her ‘First Dates’ experience and a listener says the meat from any Deer cull should not be wasted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of Four Lane crash

14 February 2024
Cllr Tom Conaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Conaghan announces he will not be seeking re-election in June

14 February 2024
derry city council
News, Top Stories

DCSDC agree 6.5% rates hike

14 February 2024
Maud
News, Top Stories

Dog seriously injured after being hit by scrambler in Derry

14 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of Four Lane crash

14 February 2024
Cllr Tom Conaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Conaghan announces he will not be seeking re-election in June

14 February 2024
derry city council
News, Top Stories

DCSDC agree 6.5% rates hike

14 February 2024
Maud
News, Top Stories

Dog seriously injured after being hit by scrambler in Derry

14 February 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach confirms Government’s financial commitment to A5

14 February 2024
IMG20240214134656
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Pro Life hold protest outside LUH over reports hospital is to begin carrying out abortions

14 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube