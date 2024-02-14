Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Love was in the air on today’s show with a big mix of topics – first up we had Chris in for the business news then we hear of a funding scheme available for various groups to promote the EU. Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher also gave the reasons behind her decision to not seek reelection:

Mark joins Greg to discuss the state of a ‘new’ road in Trentagh, John gives details of a complex Facebook scam and Kevin and Danny have two very different Valentine’s tales:

Sarah from Adaptafashion talks to Greg about her business, Kieran tells how he had thousands of euro of damage inflicted on his van by a dear, a former ATU student president discusses her ‘First Dates’ experience and a listener says the meat from any Deer cull should not be wasted: