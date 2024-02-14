Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Romance scammers will steal your heart and swindle your money

Lovers of love are being warned ‘Romance Scammers’ will steal your heart and swindle your money.

Gardaí say more than €7 million has been stolen from the victims of romance-fraud in the past five years.

This Valentine’s Day, they’re advising the public to beware of romance scams and those taking advantage of the increasing popularity of dating apps.

Of 245 victims that came forward, the majority were female and their average financial loss was around €28,000.

The highest reported loss by a woman in Ireland was over €450,000 stolen in 18 transactions, while one man had more than €380,000 taken.

Typically, fraudsters use someone else’s photos to set up a fake ID to scour through profiles and identify potential victims who they groom, to get their money.

Gardaí say victims believe they’ve met their perfect match online, but are really being terribly deceived.

They say be careful of sharing personal details online, never send money or bank details, and if in doubt – contact Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Struggling families shouldn’t be expected to pay the TV license fee

14 February 2024
letterkenny sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny councillors seek meeting with gardai as Mayor expresses concern about anti-social behaviour

14 February 2024
Photo Clive Wasson
News

Highland Radio Hospitality Awards Celebrate Excellence in Donegal’s Hospitality Sector

14 February 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 182 – Highland Radio Hospitality Awards, and Dearbhla Kelly, Enterprise Engagement Officer

14 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Struggling families shouldn’t be expected to pay the TV license fee

14 February 2024
letterkenny sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny councillors seek meeting with gardai as Mayor expresses concern about anti-social behaviour

14 February 2024
Photo Clive Wasson
News

Highland Radio Hospitality Awards Celebrate Excellence in Donegal’s Hospitality Sector

14 February 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 182 – Highland Radio Hospitality Awards, and Dearbhla Kelly, Enterprise Engagement Officer

14 February 2024
lg_marie_therese_1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher not seeking re-election

14 February 2024
lurgybrack2
Top Stories, Audio, News

Calls for better drainage at Lurgybrack after aquaplaning near miss

14 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube