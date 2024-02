A Donegal Deputy has said the expectation for those who are living paycheck to paycheck to pay the TV license fee is scandalous.

Deputy Thomas Pringle yesterday called for the scrapping of the TV license free in lieu of Exchequer funding in the Dáil, in support of a motion brought forward by Sinn Féin.

He said given the money wasting seen by RTÉ, it’s a slap in the face for those who are struggling financially to pay the annual €160 fee: