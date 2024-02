The Irish Government is to increase its financial contribution to the A5.

The Taoiseach has confirmed he will bring a proposal to Cabinet next week recommending an increase in funding for the major infrastructure project.

Government previously committed to funding 50% of the Western Transport Corridor. That figure was withdrawn in 2012.

Today, Leo Varadkar when questioned by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochalinn could not confirm how much the Government is now willing to contribute: